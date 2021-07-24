Opening of Bobcat Bonnie's in downtown Toledo delayed

Owner Matt Buskard says the slowdown in construction supplies is pushing back the opening of the restaurant.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Detroit-based restaurant, Bobcat Bonnie’s, which was hoping to open a downtown Toledo location by August, says those plans have been put on hold.

Owner Matt Buskard tells WTOL 11 the worldwide slowdown with construction materials has pushed back the opening by a few weeks.

Bobcat Bonnie’s has been working since earlier at a location in the newly redeveloped Fort Industry Square in the Warehouse District downtown.

The restaurant will occupy the main level of building with a bar and arcade in the basement.

Buskard is hoping the restaurant will be able to open by the end of September or early October.

The Solheim Cup takes place during the last week of August and first week of September.