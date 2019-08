TOLEDO, Ohio — The former Toys "R" Us located on Monroe Street is getting a new life.

The location will soon be a Burlington Coat Factory.

The old toy store closed back in June of 2018 as part of the nationwide closure and it sat empty since.

Burlington recently bought the building, and construction is underway and jobs are posted.

The store is set to open in October.

A Job fair continues Friday starting at 9 a.m. and lasting until 4 p.m. at the Courtyard Hotel located on Secor Road.