Ohio man sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to plotting an attack on a Toledo-area synagogue

Damon Joseph was arrested in 2018 for attempting to commit a hate crime and attempting to support a terrorist organization.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Holland man was sentenced to 20 years in prison and supervised release for life on Monday after being convicted of supporting a terrorist organization and plotting an attack on a Toledo-area synagogue.

Damon Joseph, also known as Abdullah Ali Yusuf, plead guilty in May to attempting to provide resources to a terrorist organization and attempting to commit a hate crime.

His plea agreement made it likely he would be sentenced to 20 years in prison. The maximum term he faced was life in prison.

Joseph was arrested in December 2018 after a months-long FBI investigation was prompted by his social media activity showing support for ISIS and terrorism. An undercover agent began trading messages with him and eventually met him and provided him with a duffel bag containing two semi-automatic rifles, although law enforcement rendered them inoperable.

Joseph was charged with attempting to provide material support to ISIS, attempting to commit a hate crime and possessing firearms in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Days after 11 people were murdered at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, Joseph told an undercover agent he desired to carry out a similar attack in Toledo, according to court filings.

He told the agent he wanted to attack two synagogues but concluded one attack would be more realistic.

Joseph specifically told an agent he wanted to kill a rabbi.