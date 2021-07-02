No sign of a 5-6 foot alligator swimming up to Sandusky River kayakers, Seneca County Sheriff's Office says

TIFFIN, Ohio — The Seneca County Sheriff's Office said that despite two separate eyewitness reports of a five- to six-foot alligator swimming up to Sandusky River kayakers, the sightings have not been confirmed by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources as of yet.

"Two separate eyesighting reports were given to the ODNR of a possible 5-6 foot alligator seen swimming up to kayakers between the bridge on 224 and the Ella Street Bridge...we contacted the ODNR officer assigned to our county and they have been out checking since yesterday (Thursday) evening but have not confirmed for themselves the validity of sightings as of yet. With this holiday weekend coming up and the warmer weather, this just a precautionary public service warning," the post read.