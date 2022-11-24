Food truck owner feeding fellow Toledoans for free on Thanksgiving

Keith Henry, the owner of O'Henrys Kitchen OnWheels, is cooking for those in need of a holiday dinner. He expects to serve 1,500 free meals Thursday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — This Thanksgiving, a Toledo chief is making the day of nearly 1,500 people... literally.

"As long as everybody is happy, I'm happy," Henry said.

Henry and around 25 volunteers prepared to serve 32 turkeys and 18 hams.

His food truck is now in partnership with employment agency Impact Employment Solutions, nonprofit Kicks and bakery Sweet Experience to bring Thanksgiving to Toledoans who otherwise may have gone without.

Henry said he knows people in Toledo are going through a tough time. But, he believes people should come together as a family.

"I know I was in a situation a long time ago," Henry said. "So, just to pay it forward to the next person to put a smile on a face.

The meal includes turkey, ham, yams and a bunch of other Thanksgiving staples. Hygiene donations from the event's sponsors will also be available.

The Thanksgiving Day meal will be served free of charge from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at The Summit event hall located at 23 N. Summit St. in downtown Toledo.

