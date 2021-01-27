ODOT offering free drone course online

The course will prepare new drone pilots and hobbyists for the Unmanned Aircraft Systems Remote Pilot Certification Exam.

OHIO, USA — Calling all future drone pilots!

The Ohio Department of Transportation is now offering a free E-learning course that teaches the basics of flying a drone.

ODOT says the course will get people ready to take the Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Remote Pilot Certification Exam, which you will need to take if you wanted to fly drones professionally.

"This is a great place to start for individuals that currently fly as a hobby or would like to fly UAS for work-related applications," read a release from ODOT, announcing the new initiative Tuesday.



Becoming a certified pilot will provide the knowledge and background needed to safely fly drones and open the door to so many opportunities. UAS remote pilots utilize their skills in performing work such as surveying and inspections of property, roads, bridges, buildings and telecommunications structures. They can do filmmaking, photography, homeland security and more.



There are currently job opportunities all over Ohio where companies are looking for UAS pilots to join their team.

Interested persons can access the courses through the Ohio Local Technical Assistance Program (LTAP) website learning.transportation.ohio.gov.



After completing the free e-learning courses, participants will be well prepared to take the certification exam.