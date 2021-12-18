NW Ohio, SE Michigan airports set to receive over $4 million in infrastructure funding

The largest grant in the region will go to Toledo Express Airport, which will receive $1,506,440 from the program for fiscal year 2022.

OHIO, USA — Airports across northwest Ohio will soon be receiving an infusion of grant money from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) as part of the recently passed infrastructure law.

The largest grant going to airports in the area next year will go to Toledo Express Airport in Swanton.

Other northwest airports and grant amounts according to the FAA:

Erie-Ottawa International Airport: $295,000

Findlay Airport: $295,000

Putnam County Airport: $159,000

Fulton County Airport: $159,000

Henry County Airport: $159,000

Williams County Airport: $159,000

Wood County Airport: $159,000

Seneca County Airport: $159,000

Sandusky County Regional Airport: $159,000

Defiance Memorial Airport: $159,000

Fostoria Metropolitan Airport: $110,000

Put-in-Bay Airport: $110,000

Middle Bass Island Airport: $110,000

North Bass Island Airport: $110,000

Kelleys Island Land Field Airport: $110,000

In southeast Michigan, Custer Airport in Monroe County and the Lenawee County Airport will each receive $159,000 grants next year.

For comparison, Detroit Metropolitan Airport will receive over $33 million next year.

The Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program grants fund infrastructure projects such as runways, taxiways, signage, lighting and markings according to the FAA.

Funding for the grants is part of the $15 billion allocated for airport-related projects in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed into law by President Biden in November.