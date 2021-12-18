NW Ohio, SE Michigan airports set to receive over $4 million in infrastructure funding

OHIO, USA — Airports across northwest Ohio will soon be receiving an infusion of grant money from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) as part of the recently passed infrastructure law.
The largest grant going to airports in the area next year will go to Toledo Express Airport in Swanton.
Toledo Express will receive $1,506,440 from the program for fiscal year 2022.
Other northwest airports and grant amounts according to the FAA:
- Erie-Ottawa International Airport: $295,000
- Findlay Airport: $295,000
- Putnam County Airport: $159,000
- Fulton County Airport: $159,000
- Henry County Airport: $159,000
- Williams County Airport: $159,000
- Wood County Airport: $159,000
- Seneca County Airport: $159,000
- Sandusky County Regional Airport: $159,000
- Defiance Memorial Airport: $159,000
- Fostoria Metropolitan Airport: $110,000
- Put-in-Bay Airport: $110,000
- Middle Bass Island Airport: $110,000
- North Bass Island Airport: $110,000
- Kelleys Island Land Field Airport: $110,000
In southeast Michigan, Custer Airport in Monroe County and the Lenawee County Airport will each receive $159,000 grants next year.
For comparison, Detroit Metropolitan Airport will receive over $33 million next year.
The Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program grants fund infrastructure projects such as runways, taxiways, signage, lighting and markings according to the FAA.
Funding for the grants is part of the $15 billion allocated for airport-related projects in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed into law by President Biden in November.
