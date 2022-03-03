NRC to give Davis-Besse extra oversight

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video originally aired in 2019.
The Nuclear Regulatory Commission has notified Energy Harbor Nuclear Corp. that the agency is categorizing issues with a back-up diesel generator at the Davis-Besse nuclear power station in Oak Harbor as low-to-moderate safety risks.
The finding, released by the NRC Thursday, means that Davis-Besse will receive increased NRC oversight, the agency's news release said.
The NRC also noted that the company has taken to address issues with a back-up diesel generator at the Davis-Besse. The power station needs the generators to supply energy in the event of a power outage.
The NRC had been investigating several issues with Davis-Besse's emergency diesel generator stemming from problems during a 2021 inspection when the generator failed to start during tests.
Federal regulators directed Energy Harbor Nuclear Corp. to find a suitable replacement part for the generator's speed switches.
The increased oversight at Davis-Besse will continue, the agency said, "until the NRC conducts independent reviews to verify that Energy Harbor has fully understood the causes for both findings and has taken sufficient action to prevent recurrence."