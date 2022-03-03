NRC to give Davis-Besse extra oversight

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission said an issue with a back-up generator during recent inspections posed a low to moderate safety risk.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission has notified Energy Harbor Nuclear Corp. that the agency is categorizing issues with a back-up diesel generator at the Davis-Besse nuclear power station in Oak Harbor as low-to-moderate safety risks.

The finding, released by the NRC Thursday, means that Davis-Besse will receive increased NRC oversight, the agency's news release said.

The NRC also noted that the company has taken to address issues with a back-up diesel generator at the Davis-Besse. The power station needs the generators to supply energy in the event of a power outage.

The NRC had been investigating several issues with Davis-Besse's emergency diesel generator stemming from problems during a 2021 inspection when the generator failed to start during tests.

Federal regulators directed Energy Harbor Nuclear Corp. to find a suitable replacement part for the generator's speed switches.