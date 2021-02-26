No time to meal prep? This NW Ohio couple does the work for you

Planning and preparing meals can be difficult to fit into a busy schedule. That's where Meal Preps 4 Me steps in.

TOLEDO, Ohio — With a busy life of work, chores and watching the kids, it may be hard to get a healthy meal made. But, a new meal prep service in northwest Ohio is making it just a little bit easier.

Meal Preps 4 Me is a locally-owned business. Its mission is to make it easy for people who are always on the go, but trying to maintain a balanced diet.

Owners Matt and Crystal Delman said because they are a small operation, their focus is on convenience. The couple preps the meals Sunday night and delivers those fresh feasts on Monday, so their customers will have proper and nutritious meals for the week.

