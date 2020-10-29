No criminal charges filed against Oregon officers involved in shooting of Victor Dale Jr.

Oregon Police Chief Michael Navarre will hold a press conference at the City of Oregon municipal complex on Wednesday at 4 p.m. to address the decision.

OREGON, Ohio — A grand jury has decided that no criminal charges will be filed against Oregon Police officers in the shooting of Victor Dale Jr.

The shooting took place back in June of this year.

Oregon Police Chief Michael Navarre will hold a press conference at the City of Oregon municipal complex on Wednesday at 4 p.m. to address the decision.

Multiple protests calling for police accountability followed after the incident which included 21 shots being fired at Dale Jr. after he drove a vehicle at an officer.