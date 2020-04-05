PERRYSBURG, Ohio — A northwest Ohio developer is not being brought down by the current entertainment climate, but rather it is expanding the Levis Commons in Perrysburg.

The city of Perrysburg approved 80,000 square feet of retail, restaurant and office space. The project will be constructed in the empty lot at Hollister Lane and Levis Commons Boulevard, near the Hilton Garden Inn.

"I think the newest restaurant that opened up was Benchmark Steakhouse. That was two years ago, so we're reviving and revamping this back up. It's just a great opportunity. This land sat here vacant for quite some time now and we've been trying to put this together for years," said Joshua Payzant, Director of Business Development.

The new development will gear towards the service industry which Payzant said he believes has longevity. That includes restaurants, salons, dry cleaners, bars, banks and more.

An upscale restaurant owned by NAI Harmon Group, the development's property manager, is the first signed tenant.

Ed Harmon, president of NAI Harmon Group, said that the new development will bring jobs to the area.

"We're projecting over 150 when all of the spaces get leased out and occupied," he said. "We've all had news that has been trying and difficult to deal with throughout the country so good news is always welcome. We're glad to be part of it."

Phase one of the project will be 40,000 square feet and phase two will be another 40,000 square feet. There will be 20,000 square feet of retail on the first floor and 20,000 square feet of office space on the second.

Phase two will mirror phase one.

Construction will begin in July with completion of phase one during the second quarter of 2021.

