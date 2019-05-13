The countdown is on for the public opening of the brand new Mott Branch Library in central Toledo.

"Libraries are always an anchor in their communities and this is a chance for us to kind of put another stake in the ground, kind of harken back to the vibrant neighborhood that this used to be," Toledo Lucas County Public Library acting director Jason Kucsma said.

The new branch is an edifice you're hard-pressed to miss when you drive down Dorr Street. It's set to open to the public on June 7.

"Even on cloudy days like today, rainy days, we have plenty of light," branch manager Kim Penn said. "There are activities going on. We can see the neighborhood. We can see just about everything."

It's a far cry from what used to be. The new building is 19,000 square feet: roughly double the size of the previous branch.

There are banks of public computers available at the new Mott Branch Library on Dorr Street.

The new library will feature a state-of-the-art recording studio as well as a cafe and lounge area.

Kucsma said the $9 million investment was one in the people it is supposed to serve.

"The library is a functioning building but it's also an inspiring building and hopefully this is a chance for us to show the community how important the library is to them, and the community is to the library," he said.

The new Mott Branch Library features a state-of-the-art recording studio for public use.

Toledo Councilman Tyrone Riley agreed. He said the new public palace's design and location were no mistake.

"I see this library turning this whole neighborhood around and developing," Riley said. "Fernwood Avenue used to have a very, very bad reputation and now we're talking about maybe rebuilding the housing, adding some new additions."

The current branch is set to close at end of business Monday. Library officials said they expect a big celebration on the new building's opening day for the public.