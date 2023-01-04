NWS: At least 10 tornadoes across Indiana on Friday night

The largest tornado was what the NWS preliminarily says was an EF-3 in Sullivan County, where officials say three people were killed.

INDIANAPOLIS — The National Weather Service has teams surveying damage from a deadly and destructive severe weather outbreak and those teams, preliminarily, say at least 10 tornadoes touched down Friday night across Indiana.

Sullivan County

The largest tornado was in Sullivan County, where officials say three people were killed and at least 200 homes were destroyed.

According to the NWS' preliminary findings, survey teams estimate Sullivan County was hit by an EF-3 tornado with peak winds of up to 155 mph.

Johnson County

Survey teams say there were likely two tornadoes in Johnson County – an EF-2 with peak winds of up to 135 mph in the Whiteland area and an EF-0 with winds of up to 85 mph in Bargersville.

On Saturday afternoon, Governor Eric Holcomb declared a disaster emergency in both Johnson and Sullivan counties. In Johnson County, Whiteland was hit particularly hard. Overnight, Sheriff Duane Burgess told residents to stay away, citing live power lines in roads and yards and debris scattered across the area.

Clinton County

In Clinton County, there was an EF-1 tornado with peak winds of up to 110 mph near Colfax.

"The tornado only caused minor damage for a short period of time before doing additional significant damage southwest of Frankfort," the NWS said in its preliminary findings.

Howard County

Howard County had three tornadoes, the NWS said.

Two EF-0 tornadoes in southwest Howard County had peak winds up to 80 mph.

An EF-1 tornado touched down in eastern Howard County with winds up to 110 mph.

These brought the total to seven tornadoes across the NWS Indianapolis area on Friday evening and there could be more as survey teams continue work.

The National Weather Service Office in northern Indiana also preliminarily identified three tornados.

White County

The National Weather Service said Sunday an EF-2 tornado and an EF-0 tornado were confirmed in White County.

Cass County

Survey teams say there was likely an EF-1 tornado in the Royal Center area, with estimated peak winds of 100 mph.

Allen County

Two tornados were identified in Allen County, an EF-2 tornado near New Haven with estimated peak winds of 120 mph, and an ER-0 tornado near Harlan with estimated peak winds of 75 mph.

This story will be updated.