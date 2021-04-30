National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day | Can you give Grandpa Charlie a forever home?

National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day on April 30 raises awareness for thousands of pets that are waiting for adoption from shelters.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Today is National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day and Lucas County Canine Care & Control in Toledo has many adoptable dogs looking for a good home.

Grandpa Charlie is a 10-year-old mixed breed who was roaming the streets of Toledo looking for snacks, but he's now looking for his forever family. He's a sweet old guy and loves to mosey around. He's great with children and cats and knows how to sit and give paw. He's still working on how to lay.

"He's still pretty spry even though his name is Grandpa Charlie," said Cassie Bloomfield, the Community Outreach Coordinator for Lucas County Canine Care & Control. "He loves to go for a walk and play with his toys. He'll find a sunbeam and a soft bed to curl up in."

According to Toledo Animal Rescue, each year, National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day on April 30 raises awareness for thousands of pets that are waiting for (and needing) adoption from the shelters.

Animal shelters require year-round assistance and adoption is a part of the process. Since animals come in daily, the shelters must work quickly to ensure the animal’s health and well-being. Only then can they be adopted into their forever home.

Adopting helps save a life of stray dogs or those surrendered by their owners and it improves a human's life as well.