NASA Plum Brook Station rededicated as Neil A. Armstrong Test Facility

The rededication comes 1 week after what would have been the 91st birthday of the first person to walk on the moon.

SANDUSKY, Ohio — You may not know this, but NASA has had a research facility right here in northwest Ohio for decades.

But you might have seen NASA's Plum Brook Station between Sandusky and Milan on television and in movies as a popular set for franchises like Marvel's cinematic universe.

It's made a name for itself as a film locale and now it officially has a new name, honoring one of Ohio's greatest citizens.

"Neil was a big advocate for the space program, and in particular getting Artemis off the ground and moving forward. And I wish he could be here to see it," said Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio.

The John H. Glenn Research Center's Plum Brook Station was rededicated Wednesday, Aug. 11 and that new name is the Neil A. Armstrong Test Facility.

During the dedication ceremony, former astronaut and current NASA administrator Bill Nelson mentioned how appropriate the dedication was as Armstrong began his career as a test pilot.

"In honoring him today, we renew our commitment to staying curious, being pioneers, and continuing to explore further than any human has gone," said Nelson.

After all of the NASA and elected officials spoke at the podium, a memorial stone was unveiled, officially dedicated this facility in honor of Neil Armstrong.

Portman said he had brought up the idea for the name change almost a decade ago to Armstrong, but he declined.

Now posthumously, Portman believes that showing of humility will be yet another source of inspiration for the next generation of great Americans.

"I hope that people who come here and people who work here will understand that his accomplishments were unparalleled," said Portman. "He'll be in the history books for it. But, it's that character, it's that grace and humility, that patriotism."

"Neil's 'one giant leap for mankind' was taken by a giant of a person and he will forever be enshrined in history as the first person to step foot on another celestial body. But, the legacy continues to extend," said Nelson.

The facility serves as testing grounds for the Artemis program, which aims to return astronauts to the moon and is expected to play a role in the eventual missions to Mars.