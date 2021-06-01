Mud Hens team up with MLB for PLAY BALL event for kids

The event is to teach children ages 5 to 12 about the fundamentals of baseball.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Mud Hens and Major League Baseball are teaming up for an event for kids looking to get into baseball and softball!

The first-ever PLAY BALL event is for children ages 5 to 12 years old who are interested in learning about baseball fundamentals. The program is part of an ongoing effort to build connections between youth sports and the Toledo community.

Two free sessions will be held at Fifth Third Field on June 6. The first session runs from 10:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and the second sessions goes from 1:15 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Each session features five skill stations for participants to learn about the game of baseball. All children will receive a free PLAY BALL bat and ball set to take home.