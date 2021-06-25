Motorcycle ride honoring Anthony Dia scheduled for Sunday

All proceeds will go to the family on Brandon Stalker. Dia and Stalker were Toledo police officers killed in the past year.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The American Legion Conn-Weissenberger Post 587 is hosting the first ever Anthony Dia Memorial Ride this Sunday.

The Punishers motorcycle club is organizing the event. The cost is $25 per rider and $35 for a rider with a passenger.

All proceeds will go to the family of Officer Brandon Stalker, who was shot and killed Jan. 18. Officer Dia was shot and killed July 4, 2020.

Food trucks and entertainment will be available at the post, located at 2020 W. Alexis Rd. Registration starts at 9 a.m. and the ride starts at 11 a.m.