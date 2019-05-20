MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — A Monroe County commissioner faces jail time after he pleaded guilty to failing to report an accident.

Gregory Moore Jr. now faces 90 days in a jail.

In February, Moore was driving on Temperance Road when he went around multiple road closed signs before hitting a tree lying across the road and then hitting another tree, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Department report.

Instead of calling 911, the report states Moore called his wife to pick him up and called a tow truck the following morning, saying he was too embarrassed to call 911 as he sits on the 911 board.

READ MORE: 11 Investigates: Monroe Co. commissioner's traffic record draws scrutiny by fellow board members

More than 30 traffic violations are listed in court records against Moore, with at least 18 of those being speeding tickets.

He will be sentenced on June 26.