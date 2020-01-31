MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — Monroe, Lenawee and Hillsdale County's 911 numbers are not working Friday morning.
This is due to a downed fiber optic line and is an issue statewide.
Monroe County residents can call 734-243-7070 for emergencies or go to the fire department for help.
Lenawee County residents have the option to text 911 or call one of the following numbers:
Hillsdale County residents can also text 911 or call 517-439-9913 in case of emergency.
Police ask that you do not call the non-emergency number to ask when things will be back up and running; use the number for emergencies only.
There is no estimate on when 911 will be back up and running.