MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — Monroe, Lenawee and Hillsdale County's 911 numbers are not working Friday morning.

This is due to a downed fiber optic line and is an issue statewide.

Monroe County residents can call 734-243-7070 for emergencies or go to the fire department for help.

Lenawee County residents have the option to text 911 or call one of the following numbers:

Lenawee County Sheriff's Office IMPORTANT **** ALL 9-1-1 LINES ARE CURRENTLY DOWN! TEXT TO 9-1-1... IS WORKING FOR EMERGENCIES Lenawee County Central Dispatch 9-1-1 lines (as well as 9-1-1 Statewide) is currently down! Please TEXT to 9-1-1 Business lines are also down in Central Dispatch.

Hillsdale County residents can also text 911 or call 517-439-9913 in case of emergency.

Police ask that you do not call the non-emergency number to ask when things will be back up and running; use the number for emergencies only.

There is no estimate on when 911 will be back up and running.