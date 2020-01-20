FINDLAY, Ohio — More than 200 employees of a Findlay company will soon be out of a job as their factory will be shut down.

MITEC Powertrain in Findlay has been a GM supplier since 2012. They currently employ 220 workers.

Their parent company in Germany filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and sold off their European assets last year, but not their North American subsidiaries.

However, despite seeing growth every year out of the Findlay facility, operations will be slowly phased out over the next two to seven months

"Mitec had a very good business model, in fact they had just finished and expansion out there and they were getting ready to transfer from assembly to machining. So, it's kind of the global automotive market forces at work on this project of them closing," said Tim Mayle, director of Findlay-Hancock County Economic Development.

Mayle said Mitec is working with his office to help streamline the process of finding new jobs for these workers.

But in the meantime, they will continue working until all outstanding orders are filled for GM and Honda.

Mayle said his office will also work to find a new owner for the building as well.

In the next few months, the hope is to hold some sort of job fair for the workers who will soon be losing their jobs to connect with other employers.

"Skill trades across the board: electricians, tool and die makers. Many of those are in need in our community and in the region," said Mayle.

Mayle said in about 2 weeks, Mitec will be releasing a full list of the employees who will be phased out along with their skill sets.

That list is expected to help connect those employees with potential future employers locally.

