Missing adult: Kendra Ellis, 32, was last seen in the area of Toledo Hospital today around 4:00 PM. She is 4’7, 115 lbs, w/a blk coat, blue jeans, & grey shoes. There are concerns for her safety. Anyone with info is asked to call/text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. #toledopolice pic.twitter.com/YpjFkcHq16