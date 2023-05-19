Minor earthquake felt in northwest Ohio Friday night

The minor 2.6 magnitude earthquake happened just south of Walbridge at about 8:17 p.m.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A minor 2.6-magnitude earthquake happened just south of Walbridge Friday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Minor shaking could be felt.

According to the Lake Township Fire Department, there have been no reports of damage or injuries.

Walbridge is about eight miles south of Toledo.

The earthquake happened at a depth of 6.5 kilometers (four miles).

Times, locations and magnitudes of earthquakes are determined by seismometers, which record the vibrations caused by earthquakes.

The magnitude is the measurement of the size of the earthquake.