Miller Boat Line is honoring U.S. active duty military and veterans on Memorial Day with free ferry rides to Put-in-Bay and Middle Bass Island.

In addition to the Miller Ferries, Put-in-Bay restaurants, golf cart rental businesses, and retail stores also will salute America's Armed Forces with island discounts Memorial Day Weekend.

This offer is extended to active, retired, or honorably discharged members of the U.S Military. Military ID must be shown in order to receive offers.

Perry's Memorial will host a Memorial Day service on Monday, May 27 at 11 a.m. honoring the fallen heroes of the War of 1812 and American battles. Veterans are invited to attend, phone 419-285-2184 for more information.

To see all participating Memorial Weekend Put-in-Bay business offers and dates click here: https://www.millerferry.com/cal/free-ferry-passage-active-military-american-veterans/

For more Put-in-Bay travel information and lodging, visit the Put-in-Bay Chamber of Commerce http://www.VisitPutinBay.com.

For Miller Ferry schedules and maps, visit http://www.MillerFerry.com.