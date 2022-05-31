Toledo resident drowns Memorial Day at Milan Beach

A 45-year-old from Toledo drowned Monday evening at Milan Beach in Milan Township, Michigan.

MILAN, Mich. — A 45-year-old Toledo resident drowned Monday evening at Milan Beach in Milan Township, Michigan, according to a press release from Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Monroe County deputies responded to the scene and made contact with family members, who said the victim had been in the water, but missing for approximately two hours, the press release states.

The Sheriff's Office's Dive Team then arrived at the scene and recovered the victim from underwater and pronounced him deceased, the press release states.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the case is under investigation by Deputies Cody Carena and Shawna Hester of the Uniformed Services Division.