TOLEDO, Ohio — Mercy's open house was held to show off their new simulation babies that are completely life-like.

The hospital purchased them to extend their advanced training with real world medical situations.

The babies cry and move. Students are able to feel the pulse, listen to the heart, even hook it up to a monitor and get simulated vital signs.

"A lot of clinical scenarios can be simulated which will help our learners get used to these scenarios and help them to circumvent problems as and when they arise so that when they are in a real-life situation they are better equipped to deal with that situation," said Mercy Neonatologist, Gagan Brar.

They are part of a new and updated birthing system called "Victoria." It includes a pregnant mom, full-term baby, and premature baby.

Mercy's OBGYN program Director, Mitchell Greenbaum said the simulators have completely changed how they teach students and continue education for staff.

"As soon as they think they have it knocked, we throw them a curve ball and make them think some more so when they get this stuff out on the floor, it never really reads or goes like a textbook it always is just something a little different," said Greenbaum.

Other features of the new babies include being wireless, remote simulated, and can work for eight hours straight. Officials said they have already started using the simulations for floor work.