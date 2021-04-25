Event Sunday April 25 from 1-3 p.m. at Mural on Summit and Lagrange

“Toledo….Take a breath.” Community coming together in honor of George Floyd and other victims. The Human Relations Commission of Toledo is hosting a memorial from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday April 25.

On the corner of Summit and Lagrange is a mural of George Floyd where the event will take place. Feel free to bring candles, flowers or other tokens of respect to the memorial. Food bags will be handed out to those who attend.

“We are offering a safe place for individuals to reflect and remember,” Human Relations Commission of Toledo said.