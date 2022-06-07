Megawatt Scholarships awarded to local students going to college for STEM field

In its 7th year, the program awards a scholarship for each wind turbine One Energy operates in Ohio

FINDLAY, Ohio — In its 7th year, a local college scholarship program is helping future STEM professionals pay for college.

The Megawatt Scholarship is a program through One Energy in Findlay.

Every year, a $5,000 scholarship is awarded to a high school graduate who is entering a STEM field of study and lives in a community where One Energy operates a wind turbine.

Two scholarships were just awarded for the two turbines located at Whirlpool's Findlay operations.

"I think it is an awesome opportunity," scholarship recipient Jack Metz said. "I'm very grateful for everything they've done. And especially in the energy sector. I think it's really important that we make strides in that industry."

One Energy CEO Jeremy Kent says the scholarship program is more than just giving back to the community.

He says helping future STEM professionals learn their trade is a form of green energy sustainability.

"Actually being a part of your community [is] being responsible to all of your stakeholders, wasting less, using cleaner energy, investing in the community. So, [focusing] scholarships on STEM is a way to invest in the community, and a way to show that these turbines at Whirlpool are sustainable." said Kent.

And the names of the scholarship recipients will be on display on the sides of these turbines for the remainder of the turbine's life cycle.

Recipient Austin Hanni-Wells said:

"It's a really great opportunity and I'd encourage anyone who's thinking about going into a STEM career to apply for it, because it really does help pay for college."

Currently One Energy owns and operates 27 active turbines here in Ohio.

That's now 27 annual scholarships for local students. To date they have handed out over $500,000 in funding.