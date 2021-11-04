x
Toledo news, weather, traffic and sports | Toledo, Ohio, | wtol.com

Local News

May 4 primary election: See what issues and candidates are on your ballot

Early voting is underway in Ohio for the May 4 primary. There are several tax levies, school issues and local government races up for grabs.
Credit: WTOL 11

TOLEDO, Ohio — Believe it or not, It is election season once again in Ohio and Michigan, though you may or may not have something to vote for, depending on what county and precinct in which you reside.

Counties that are not holding a May 4 primary are Lucas County, Defiance County and Paulding County. 

Early voting in Ohio has begun for the May 2021 primary election, which features tax levies and other local government races throughout the state.

The easiest way to check if you have a local issue to vote on is to check your respective county’s board of elections website. You can find Ohio's boards of election here and Michigan's here. Look for the “sample ballot" or listings by county feature.

Early voting in Ohio is usually at the board of elections offices. Use this map to find your county’s early voting site. 

Ohio early voting calendar

April 9: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

  • April 12-16: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • April 19-23: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • April 26-30: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • May 1: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • May 2: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • May 3: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Election Day: Tuesday, May 4, 2021 with polls open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Absentee voting

Ohioans can also apply to receive an absentee ballot in the mail. You must submit your application to your county board of elections office by May 1 at 12 p.m.  

Your completed absentee ballot can be mailed to the elections office (postmarked by May 3) or can be put into a drop box outside your board of elections office. These drop boxes are made available 24 hours a day, every day, through close of polls (7:30 p.m.) on Election Day.

You can look up your board of elections address here. 

In-person voting

If you will vote in person on Election Day,  check your county board of elections website ahead of time to make sure your polling location is in its usual place. Sometimes with spring primary elections, voting locations are moved or consolidated because of expected lower turnout.

You can find your polling location in Ohio using this online search tool. 

Check out your Michigan location here.

PRIMARY ELECTION ISSUES

Here is a list of the local ballot issues set for the May 4 primary election ballot. 

ERIE COUNTY

  • Huron City Schools: Tax levy
  • Margaretta Local Schools: Tax levy

FULTON COUNTY

  • Fulton County    Tax levy
  • Archbold Area Local Schools    Tax levy
  • Clinton Township    Tax levy (current expenses)
  • Clinton Township    Tax levy (cemeteries)
  • Fulton Township    Tax levy
  • German Township    Tax levy
  • Pike-Delta-York Local Schools    Income tax

HANCOCK COUNTY

  • Arcadia Local Schools    Tax levy
  • Riverdale Local Schools    Tax levy
  • Delaware Township    Tax levy
  • Orange Township    Tax levy

HENRY COUNTY

Archbold Local Schools    Tax levy

HURON COUNTY

  • Tri-Community Joint Fire District    Tax levy
  • Monroeville Local Schools    Tax levy
  • Greenwich Township    Tax levy
  • Village of Greenwich    Tax levy (cemeteries)
  • Village of Greenwich    Tax levy (parks and rec)
  • Village of North Fairfield    Tax levy
  • Village of Plymouth     Tax levy

OTTAWA COUNTY

  • Genoa Area Local Schools    Tax levy
  • Woodmore Local School District  Tax levy

PUTNAM COUNTY

  • Pandora-Gilboa Local Schools    Income tax

SANDUSKY COUNTY

  • Sandusky County    Tax levy (DD Board)
  • Sandusky County    Tax levy (senior citizens services)
  • Clyde-Green Springs Ex.Village Schools    Tax levy
  • Woodmore Local Schools    Tax levy
  • Woodville Township    Tax levy
  • Village of Woodville    Tax levy
  • City of Clyde    Income tax
  • Margaretta Schools  Tax levy (Erie most populous)

SENECA COUNTY

  • Tiffin City Schools    Tax levy
  • City of Fostoria    Income tax
  • Arcadia Local School District  Tax levy
  • Clyde-Green Springs Ex. Village Schools   Tax levy

WILLIAMS COUNTY

  • North Central Schools    Tax levy

WOOD COUNTY

  • Eastwood Local Schools    Income tax
  • North Baltimore Local Schools    Income tax

MICHIGAN

LENAWEE COUNTY

  • Riga Township   Local Proposal No. 1
  • Clinton Community Schools    Bonding proposal 
  • Madison School District I   Operating millage renewal 
  • Madison School District II  Sinking fund millage proposal 
  • Morenci Area Schools      Operating millage renewal 
  • Tecumseh Public School   Millage renewal 
  • Monroe County ISD proposal

MONROE COUNTY

  • Monroe County Museum millage 
  • Monroe County ISD millage
  • Luna Pier police millage
  • Milan seniors millage

CONTESTED CANDIDATE RACES - MAY 4 PRIMARY

HANCOCK COUNTY

Findlay City Council at Large: 

  • Holly Frische (R)
  • Andre Gilbert (R)
  • Randy Greeno (R)
  • Grant C. Russel (R)
  • Jeffery D. Wobser (R)

Findlay City Council First Ward:

  • Bud Haas Jr. (R)
  • Brad Wisener (R)

SENECA COUNTY

Tiffin City Council at Large

  • Zackery Perkins (R)
  • Jeff Rhoades (R)
  • Kevin Grover (R)

Tiffin City Council at Large

  • Ben Gillig (D)
  • Cheyane L. Thacker (D) 
  • John BIng (D)

Fostoria City Council 4th Ward

  • Thomas Lake
  • Todd Burgei
  • Michael Spencer
  • Brett Thomas

HURON COUNTY

Norwalk City Council at Large

  • Stephen E. Euton (R)
  • Lucy Said (R)
  • Stephen F. Schumm (R)
  • Bryan P. Lamb (write-in) (R)

ERIE COUNTY

Vermillion mayor

  • Jim Forthofer
  • Jerry Kyle
  • Daniel G. Roth

NO MAY 4 ELECTION 

  • LUCAS COUNTY
  • DEFIANCE COUNTY
  • PAULDING COUNTY