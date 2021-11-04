May 4 primary election: See what issues and candidates are on your ballot

Early voting is underway in Ohio for the May 4 primary. There are several tax levies, school issues and local government races up for grabs.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Believe it or not, It is election season once again in Ohio and Michigan, though you may or may not have something to vote for, depending on what county and precinct in which you reside.

Counties that are not holding a May 4 primary are Lucas County, Defiance County and Paulding County.

Early voting in Ohio has begun for the May 2021 primary election, which features tax levies and other local government races throughout the state.

The easiest way to check if you have a local issue to vote on is to check your respective county’s board of elections website. You can find Ohio's boards of election here and Michigan's here. Look for the “sample ballot" or listings by county feature.

Early voting in Ohio is usually at the board of elections offices. Use this map to find your county’s early voting site.

Ohio early voting calendar

April 9: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

April 12-16: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

April 19-23: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

April 26-30: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

May 1: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

May 2: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

May 3: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Election Day: Tuesday, May 4, 2021 with polls open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Absentee voting

Ohioans can also apply to receive an absentee ballot in the mail. You must submit your application to your county board of elections office by May 1 at 12 p.m.

Your completed absentee ballot can be mailed to the elections office (postmarked by May 3) or can be put into a drop box outside your board of elections office. These drop boxes are made available 24 hours a day, every day, through close of polls (7:30 p.m.) on Election Day.

In-person voting

If you will vote in person on Election Day, check your county board of elections website ahead of time to make sure your polling location is in its usual place. Sometimes with spring primary elections, voting locations are moved or consolidated because of expected lower turnout.

PRIMARY ELECTION ISSUES

Here is a list of the local ballot issues set for the May 4 primary election ballot.

ERIE COUNTY

Huron City Schools: Tax levy

Margaretta Local Schools: Tax levy

FULTON COUNTY

Fulton County Tax levy

Archbold Area Local Schools Tax levy

Clinton Township Tax levy (current expenses)

Clinton Township Tax levy (cemeteries)

Fulton Township Tax levy

German Township Tax levy

Pike-Delta-York Local Schools Income tax

HANCOCK COUNTY

Arcadia Local Schools Tax levy

Riverdale Local Schools Tax levy

Delaware Township Tax levy

Orange Township Tax levy

HENRY COUNTY

Archbold Local Schools Tax levy

HURON COUNTY

Tri-Community Joint Fire District Tax levy

Monroeville Local Schools Tax levy

Greenwich Township Tax levy

Village of Greenwich Tax levy (cemeteries)

Village of Greenwich Tax levy (parks and rec)

Village of North Fairfield Tax levy

Village of Plymouth Tax levy

OTTAWA COUNTY

Genoa Area Local Schools Tax levy

Woodmore Local School District Tax levy

PUTNAM COUNTY

Pandora-Gilboa Local Schools Income tax

SANDUSKY COUNTY

Sandusky County Tax levy (DD Board)

Sandusky County Tax levy (senior citizens services)

Clyde-Green Springs Ex.Village Schools Tax levy

Woodmore Local Schools Tax levy

Woodville Township Tax levy

Village of Woodville Tax levy

City of Clyde Income tax

Margaretta Schools Tax levy (Erie most populous)

SENECA COUNTY

Tiffin City Schools Tax levy

City of Fostoria Income tax

Arcadia Local School District Tax levy

Clyde-Green Springs Ex. Village Schools Tax levy

WILLIAMS COUNTY

North Central Schools Tax levy

WOOD COUNTY

Eastwood Local Schools Income tax

North Baltimore Local Schools Income tax

MICHIGAN

LENAWEE COUNTY

Riga Township Local Proposal No. 1

Clinton Community Schools Bonding proposal

Madison School District I Operating millage renewal

Madison School District II Sinking fund millage proposal

Morenci Area Schools Operating millage renewal

Tecumseh Public School Millage renewal

Monroe County ISD proposal

MONROE COUNTY

Monroe County Museum millage

Monroe County ISD millage

Luna Pier police millage

Milan seniors millage

CONTESTED CANDIDATE RACES - MAY 4 PRIMARY

HANCOCK COUNTY

Findlay City Council at Large:

Holly Frische (R)

Andre Gilbert (R)

Randy Greeno (R)

Grant C. Russel (R)

Jeffery D. Wobser (R)

Findlay City Council First Ward:

Bud Haas Jr. (R)

Brad Wisener (R)

SENECA COUNTY

Tiffin City Council at Large

Zackery Perkins (R)

Jeff Rhoades (R)

Kevin Grover (R)

Tiffin City Council at Large

Ben Gillig (D)

Cheyane L. Thacker (D)

John BIng (D)

Fostoria City Council 4th Ward

Thomas Lake

Todd Burgei

Michael Spencer

Brett Thomas

HURON COUNTY

Norwalk City Council at Large

Stephen E. Euton (R)

Lucy Said (R)

Stephen F. Schumm (R)

Bryan P. Lamb (write-in) (R)

ERIE COUNTY

Vermillion mayor

Jim Forthofer

Jerry Kyle

Daniel G. Roth

NO MAY 4 ELECTION