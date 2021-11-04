May 4 primary election: See what issues and candidates are on your ballot

TOLEDO, Ohio — Believe it or not, It is election season once again in Ohio and Michigan, though you may or may not have something to vote for, depending on what county and precinct in which you reside.
Counties that are not holding a May 4 primary are Lucas County, Defiance County and Paulding County.
Early voting in Ohio has begun for the May 2021 primary election, which features tax levies and other local government races throughout the state.
The easiest way to check if you have a local issue to vote on is to check your respective county’s board of elections website. You can find Ohio's boards of election here and Michigan's here. Look for the “sample ballot" or listings by county feature.
Early voting in Ohio is usually at the board of elections offices. Use this map to find your county’s early voting site.
Ohio early voting calendar
April 9: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- April 12-16: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- April 19-23: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- April 26-30: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- May 1: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- May 2: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- May 3: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Election Day: Tuesday, May 4, 2021 with polls open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Absentee voting
Ohioans can also apply to receive an absentee ballot in the mail. You must submit your application to your county board of elections office by May 1 at 12 p.m.
Your completed absentee ballot can be mailed to the elections office (postmarked by May 3) or can be put into a drop box outside your board of elections office. These drop boxes are made available 24 hours a day, every day, through close of polls (7:30 p.m.) on Election Day.
In-person voting
If you will vote in person on Election Day, check your county board of elections website ahead of time to make sure your polling location is in its usual place. Sometimes with spring primary elections, voting locations are moved or consolidated because of expected lower turnout.
PRIMARY ELECTION ISSUES
Here is a list of the local ballot issues set for the May 4 primary election ballot.
ERIE COUNTY
- Huron City Schools: Tax levy
- Margaretta Local Schools: Tax levy
FULTON COUNTY
- Fulton County Tax levy
- Archbold Area Local Schools Tax levy
- Clinton Township Tax levy (current expenses)
- Clinton Township Tax levy (cemeteries)
- Fulton Township Tax levy
- German Township Tax levy
- Pike-Delta-York Local Schools Income tax
HANCOCK COUNTY
- Arcadia Local Schools Tax levy
- Riverdale Local Schools Tax levy
- Delaware Township Tax levy
- Orange Township Tax levy
HENRY COUNTY
Archbold Local Schools Tax levy
HURON COUNTY
- Tri-Community Joint Fire District Tax levy
- Monroeville Local Schools Tax levy
- Greenwich Township Tax levy
- Village of Greenwich Tax levy (cemeteries)
- Village of Greenwich Tax levy (parks and rec)
- Village of North Fairfield Tax levy
- Village of Plymouth Tax levy
OTTAWA COUNTY
- Genoa Area Local Schools Tax levy
- Woodmore Local School District Tax levy
PUTNAM COUNTY
- Pandora-Gilboa Local Schools Income tax
SANDUSKY COUNTY
- Sandusky County Tax levy (DD Board)
- Sandusky County Tax levy (senior citizens services)
- Clyde-Green Springs Ex.Village Schools Tax levy
- Woodmore Local Schools Tax levy
- Woodville Township Tax levy
- Village of Woodville Tax levy
- City of Clyde Income tax
- Margaretta Schools Tax levy (Erie most populous)
SENECA COUNTY
- Tiffin City Schools Tax levy
- City of Fostoria Income tax
- Arcadia Local School District Tax levy
- Clyde-Green Springs Ex. Village Schools Tax levy
WILLIAMS COUNTY
- North Central Schools Tax levy
WOOD COUNTY
- Eastwood Local Schools Income tax
- North Baltimore Local Schools Income tax
MICHIGAN
LENAWEE COUNTY
- Riga Township Local Proposal No. 1
- Clinton Community Schools Bonding proposal
- Madison School District I Operating millage renewal
- Madison School District II Sinking fund millage proposal
- Morenci Area Schools Operating millage renewal
- Tecumseh Public School Millage renewal
- Monroe County ISD proposal
MONROE COUNTY
- Monroe County Museum millage
- Monroe County ISD millage
- Luna Pier police millage
- Milan seniors millage
CONTESTED CANDIDATE RACES - MAY 4 PRIMARY
HANCOCK COUNTY
Findlay City Council at Large:
- Holly Frische (R)
- Andre Gilbert (R)
- Randy Greeno (R)
- Grant C. Russel (R)
- Jeffery D. Wobser (R)
Findlay City Council First Ward:
- Bud Haas Jr. (R)
- Brad Wisener (R)
SENECA COUNTY
Tiffin City Council at Large
- Zackery Perkins (R)
- Jeff Rhoades (R)
- Kevin Grover (R)
Tiffin City Council at Large
- Ben Gillig (D)
- Cheyane L. Thacker (D)
- John BIng (D)
Fostoria City Council 4th Ward
- Thomas Lake
- Todd Burgei
- Michael Spencer
- Brett Thomas
HURON COUNTY
Norwalk City Council at Large
- Stephen E. Euton (R)
- Lucy Said (R)
- Stephen F. Schumm (R)
- Bryan P. Lamb (write-in) (R)
ERIE COUNTY
Vermillion mayor
- Jim Forthofer
- Jerry Kyle
- Daniel G. Roth
NO MAY 4 ELECTION
- LUCAS COUNTY
- DEFIANCE COUNTY
- PAULDING COUNTY