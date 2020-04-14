MAUMEE, Ohio — Leaders with the Maumee Senior Center are helping seniors connect with the community as we continue to practice social distancing through Ohio's stay-at-home order.

In an effort to reduce depression and feelings of isolation for area seniors, the center is kicking off a new initiative called "Project Snapshot" in Maumee, south Toledo, Monclova, Waterville and Whitehouse.

Seniors, community members and business leaders are asked to participate by taking a selfie of themselves doing something during this crisis.

“Show us how you are spending your days: walking the dog, gardening, cooking—whatever is keeping you busy – and take a picture,” executive director of the Maumee Senior Center, Malinda Ruble said.

Rubie said the initiative was the center's way of providing a simple way for seniors to connect with other seniors and to encourage community support.”

“This is just a fun way for the seniors to see and support each other in the area and for the community to help brighten some seniors’ days,” Ruble said. “Isolation and depression are a deadly combination for many seniors. With the social isolation that people are experiencing during this crisis, we now can better understand what many seniors feel on a normal day to day basis.”

During his Monday briefing, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine called on Ohioans to take part in a similar "Strive for Five" challenge.

Ohio Dept. of Mental Health and Addiction Services director Lori Criss has asked everyone to reach out to five people over the next 30 days during a time where we have to stay home and stay safe.

RELATED: Ohio Coronavirus Update | April 14: 72280 total cases, 324 deaths reported in the state

By encouraging people to reach out, DeWine said, it can decrease feelings of isolation and those personal connections can help reduce stress and anxiety.

To take part in "Project Snapshot," photos can be sent via email to ProjectSnapshot2020@gmail.com with the name and phone number of the person in the photo.

As a note, by sending in the photo, the Maumee Senior Center is granted permission to share the photo of the senior or community member on the Maumee Senior Center’s website and Facebook page or print the photos for use at the Maumee Senior Center. However, your email address and phone number will be kept confidential and is only for the Maumee Senior Center’s use.

You also have the option to private message a selfie through the Maumee Senior Center’s Facebook page. Be sure to include the name and phone number of the person in the photo.

For additional information, call the Maumee Senior Center at 419-893-1994 or email maumeeseniorcenter@gmail.com.

The Maumee Senior Center is closed to the public, but is currently providing freshly-prepared home-delivered meals and curbside meals, wellness calls, medical transportation, online grocery ordering and delivery assistance. If you know of a senior in need of assistance in Maumee, south Toledo, Monclova, Waterville or Whitehouse areas, please contact the Maumee Senior Center.

RELATED: Toledo-Lucas County Coronavirus Update | 515 COVID-19 cases in the county