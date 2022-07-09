Maumee police sergeant appears on Oath Keepers membership list

Greg Westrick has been with the department over 20 years. He touted his weaponry expertise and computer skills to the far-right extremist group.

Example video title will go here for this video

MAUMEE, Ohio — A sergeant in the Maumee Police Division has strong ties and offered to provide support to far-right extremist organization the Oath Keepers, according to a report issued Tuesday by the Anti-Defamation League based on leaked membership rolls.

Greg Westrick was promoted to sergeant in recent years and has worked for more than 20 years in the department. His name and other personal information appears on a data dump released by non-profit journalism group Distributed Denial of Secrets in September 2021.

The Anti-Defamation League sifted through the 38,000 names on the list who paid for a membership at some point and published a report Tuesday. The report states over 600 members nationwide work as law enforcement officers, first responders, military members and elected officials.

According to DDS documents, Westrick wrote "I am interested in local rallies. As far as talents, I am a trained gunsmith and certifed (sic) armored on a few weapon systems. But I also have computer skills for above average web applications."

WTOL 11 reached Maumee Mayor Rich Carr by phone Thursday and asked him about Westrick's alleged involvement with the Oath Keepers. He said he hadn't heard anything, declined to comment further and hung up.

WTOL 11 left a voicemail with Westrick. As of Thursday afternoon, he had not responded.

Efforts are being made to reach Police Chief Josh Sprow.

The Oath Keepers are an anti-government extremist group associated with the militia movement. They were among the groups who participated in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riots.

Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes is facing seditious conspiracy charges stemming from his involvement in the riots. Several other members have already pleaded guilty.

According to the ADL report, Ohio is home to 1,200 people who signed up for Oath Keepers membership. Included are 17 law enforcement officials, eight first responders, two military members and one elected official.

Former University of Toledo Police Chief and Toledo Police Officer Joseph J. Skonecki also appears on the Oath Keepers membership database, which has been seen by WTOL 11. He died in December.

Other local members named include small business owners, a doctor and a nuclear electrician.