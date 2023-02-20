Maumee City Council creates committee on controversial rental housing ordinance

The committee would advise council on revising ordinance 002-2023 to better reflect the interests of property owners.

MAUMEE, Ohio — Maumee City Council motioned Monday to create an advisory committee for a much-maligned proposed ordinance to retrofit all current rental properties to meet certain standards.

Since it had its first reading in mid-January, residents and housing providers have been criticizing the ordinance as making too many far-reaching changes to things like bathrooms, wiring and insulation, arguing there are better ways to improve housing.

Residents again raised concerns at the second reading of the ordinance Monday, arguing that the city should be going after a select few landlords that don't properly serve their tenants.

Insurance agent Richard Hamilton said the ordinance will create more costs and more hassle for property owners.

"Look at the unintended consequences. There are a lot of those, that people aren't talking about. What are the problems that this is going to cause? And that's what the committee should be looking at."

Hamilton said the ordinance could place additional costs on landlords, who would then pass those costs onto tenants. Properties could also possibly be condemned, he said.

But, Hamilton said the advisory committee's formation was a surprising step in the right direction.

"If the landlords aren't happy with what happens in the committee, it's not done, and there will be other actions I'm sure," Hamilton said.

He suggested that if the ordinance moves forward and passes as is, the city could face legal action similar to lawsuits in Jackson, Michigan, contesting a similar ordinance.