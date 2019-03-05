TOLEDO, Ohio — Bryan Morley works at the Midwest Recovery Center.

He believes everyone should carry Narcan, or at least know how to use it.

Tuesday night, Morley says he and another Midwest employee were getting supplies out of one of their buildings.

Within 10 minutes of them being inside, Morley believes someone dumped a man's overdosing body outside their door.

Morley first noticed the bottom of the man’s shoes and rushed toward him.

He said when their attempts to revive the man failed, he rushed for his Narcan.

After two doses, they revived the man long enough for EMS to respond.

Never in a million years, Morley said, did he think he'd be talking about saving someone’s life with Narcan.

"I've had the Narcan for awhile and it's not something I wanted to do. Grateful that I had it and was able to do it. I'm not looking for recognition, I just would wish if I was ever in a situation someone would do that for me," Morley said.

Now, Morley is encouraging everyone to carry Narcan, or at least know how to use it. He believes you never know when you'll need it, and you'll be saving someone's son, daughter, someone somebody loves.

"My 9-year-old daughter could administer Narcan if she had to. It's very simple, they've made it very easy, user-friendly. I think everyone should, because you never know. I know there's people out there that don't agree with it, but that's someone's kid," Morley said.

The Midwest team is trying to get the man connected to treatment through Lucas County Sheriff's DART.