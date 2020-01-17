TOLEDO, Ohio — One man was shot at a south Toledo bar early Friday morning.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. at Crox Bar and Grill located on Arlington near Woodsdale.

A patron of the bar says a group of younger men came into the bar and shot the victim.

The man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Our crew on the scene was told the man is a regular at the bar.

Police were on the scene for more than two hours gathering evidence and talking to witnesses.

The bar has video surveillance that could help with the investigation.