LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday a long list of charges 26-year-old Rashad Maleek Trice is facing for the kidnapping and murder of 2-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith, the assault of her mother and the police pursuit that followed.

Trice is alleged to have sexually assaulted and stabbed Wynter's mother, his former girlfriend. He is also accused of then kidnapping her daughter Wynter and stealing her mother's car. The Attorney General's Office said he is alleged to then have murdered Wynter and resisted arrest before ultimately being arrested in St. Clair Shores. Wynter's body was discovered in a Detroit alley after a three-day search involving agencies from across the state.

Trice has been charged with the following:

One Count First Degree Premeditated Murder, a mandatory life-sentence felony without the possibility of parole;

One Count Felony Murder, a mandatory life-sentence felony without the possibility of parole;

One Count Assault with Intent to Murder, a life-sentence felony;

Two Counts 1st Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, a life-sentence felony that would mandate lifetime sex offender registration and electronic monitoring;

Two Counts of Kidnapping, a life-sentence felony;

One Count Home Invasion, first degree, a 20-year felony;

One Count Disarming a Peace Officer, a 10-year felony;

One Count 2nd Degree Fleeing and Eluding, a 10-year felony;

One Count Receiving and Concealing Stolen Property, valued between $1,000-$2,000, a 5-year felony;

One Count Receiving and Concealing Stolen Property, motor vehicle, a 5-year felony;

One Count Unlawfully Driving Away an Automobile, a 5-year felony;

One Count Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, a 4-year felony;

One Count Resisting and Obstructing Causing Injury, a 4-year felony;

Three Counts Resisting and Obstructing, a 2-year felony;

One Count Second Degree Domestic Violence - Second Offense, a 1-year misdemeanor; and,

One Count Stalking, a 1-year misdemeanor.

Nessel said the State is also charging Trice as a 4th Offense Habitual Offender.

"We have alleged today, and our many charges reflect, a horrific and brutal crime spree from Lansing to Detroit to St. Clair Shores,” said Nessel. “I remain appreciative for the coordination with Prosecutors Dewane, Lucido, and Worthy for their commitment to a singular, victim-centered prosecution that prioritizes and respects the tragic experiences of the surviving victims and the family of Wynter Cole-Smith.”

The Department of Attorney General recently announced Nessel, Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewane, Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido, and Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy agreed to consolidate the many charges into one prosecution. Charges that were previously announced against Trice will be dropped by county prosecutors now that state charges have been filed. The Attorney General's Office said that by consolidating the charges they hope to "minimize the traumatizing effect that multiple trials and obligations to testify would necessitate on surviving victims, witnesses, and all loved ones of Cole-Smith and her mother."

