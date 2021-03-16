Deconstruction of production building at Luckey FUSRAP site complete

The removal of the building, where beryllium oxide, beryllium hydroxide, and beryllium pebbles were produced for the Atomic Energy Commission, began on Feb. 18.

LUCKEY, Ohio — The deconstruction of the production building at the Luckey Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program Site (FUSRAP) was completed on Monday.

The building was removed with the goal to provide safe access to clean up the soil underneath, which is contaminated with:

beryllium

radium-226

thorium-230

uranium-234

uranium-238

lead

The site's production building began to collapse in early 2020, and was used for the production of beryllium from 1949 - 1958 under a contract with the Atomic Energy Commission.

The contractor currently is packaging its debris for disposal at US Ecology in Belleville, Michigan.

Two additional buildings, the main office building and the maintenance building, were also completely deconstructed. Deconstruction of the main office building was completed on Thursday, March 11, and the deconstruction of the maintenance building was finished on Friday, Feb. 12.

In a press release, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District said this:

"This work is being conducted with the protection of human health and the environment and the safety of our workers and the community as the number one priority. During the deconstruction, water misters were used to prevent and control the amount of dust that was generated."

