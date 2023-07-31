Lucas County Sheriff's Office launches internal investigation of two deputies after alleged 'wrong address' incident

But Rumberger said the two deputies were convinced he was Stautzenbach.



"I was like look, 'I'm not that person, my name is David Rumberger, I'm going to go back into my house,'" Rumberger said. "And obviously, from what you can see from the video, when I reached for the door the officer lunged at me."



That's when all three men stay out of sight of the camera for nearly 30 seconds. Rumberger shared his account of what happened when the camera couldn't see them.



"(The deputies) slammed me up against this wall here and started choking me," Rumberger said. "It got to the point I couldn't breathe for a moment and natural self-instinct took over."



Rumberger said he started to fight back, and said that's how he got a cut on his chin. He said the scuffle was broken up after his father begged everyone to stop and his wife Heidi stepped in.



"I went inside, I grabbed his wallet, got his ID and brought it out to them," Rumberger's wife, Heidi Rumberger, said. "And then they (the deputies) said, 'do those cameras work?' his dad said 'yes,' and they left."



Now David Rumberger said he's looking into what can be done to hold the department accountable.



"I need some help because I don't feel like the situation was right," David Rumberger said. "I could have been seriously injured, and they just walked away and didn't say sorry, and acted like it was no big deal, another Tuesday."