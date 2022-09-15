Lucas County moves into 'high' COVID-19 community level Thursday

The CDC advises multiple precautions for counties with a high community level, including wearing a mask indoors in public.

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Lucas County moved into a "high" community level for COVID-19 on Thursday, according to the CDC.

Multiple precautions are recommended by the CDC for counties with high community levels, including:

Wear a mask indoors in public and on public transportation

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

For people at high risk for severe illness, additional precautions may also be needed, according to the CDC.

The CDC uses multiple factors to determine COVID-19 Community Levels.

As of Thursday in Lucas County, the case rate per 100,000 is 207.07. New COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 is 16.9. And the percentage of staffed inpatient beds in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19 is 5.6%.

The low, medium and high community levels are used by the CDC to help "convey how much COVID-19 is impacting your community using data on hospitalizations and cases."

The CDC also recommends individual-level prevention steps based on the community level. For a high community level, the CDC says individuals can wear a high-quality mask or respirator. And those who "are at high risk of getting very sick, consider avoiding non-essential indoor activities in public where you could be exposed."

The COVID-19 Community Levels for other counties in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan, as of Thursday, are below:

Defiance: Medium

Erie: Medium

Fulton: Medium

Hancock: Low

Henry: Low

Huron: High

Lenawee: Medium

Monroe: Medium

Ottawa: Medium

Paulding: Low

Putnam: Medium

Sandusky: Medium

Seneca: Medium

Williams: Medium

Wood: High

Wyandot: Medium

