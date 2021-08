Early voting is available at the Ohio Means Jobs building on Monroe Street in downtown Toledo.

Early voting in Lucas County for the Sept. 14 primary election started Tuesday at the Early Vote Center.

Early in-person voting is being held downtown Toledo at the Ohio Means Jobs building at 1301 Monroe St. Voters should use the main entrance on Washington Street.

Early voting is available weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the rest of the month. A full calendar can be viewed here.