LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — At Lucas County Canine Care and Control, 166 dogs currently are looking for their fur-ever homes. The shelter is full, forcing staff to house some of the dogs in spare offices and even the garage.

Staff members hope that people will consider looking in the shelter for dogs and particularly, the senior dogs. Oftentimes, the senior dogs get overlooked because many people want puppies.

They're hoping to break that stigma and give older dogs a better chance of being adopted. That's why, as part of "Adopt a Senior Pet Month," LC4 is offering $50 adoptions for dogs 6 years old and older.

"People automatically look at the number next to the age and they're turned off. But these guys are just as spry," explained Cassie Bloomfield of LC4.

LC4 also is hosting a special on Black Friday. Every dog from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. will have an adoption fee of $10.

And if you aren't looking for a dog but still want to help out, the shelter is hosting a "Kongsgiving" drive. You can donate XL Kong toys or L /XL Nylabones to the shelter.

There is an additional donation list of items you can drop off to the shelter. If you're an online shopper, there is an Amazon wish list with other items the shelter needs.

