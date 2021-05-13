Lowe's hiring 135 full-time workers at Findlay distribution center

Walk-in interviews are available May 18.

FINDLAY, Ohio — Lowe's is hiring 135 new full-time workers for its regional distribution center in Findlay.

The walk-in hiring event set for May 18 will give qualified candidates 18 and older the opportunity to interview and receive an on-the-spot offer. The company is hiring for 17 different distribution centers in addition to 50,000 associates nationwide.

Day, night and weekend shifts are available in Findlay. Lowe's offers performance bonuses and a range of benefits.

Interested candidates can apply in-person from 1-7 p.m. at the distribution center, located at 12700 County Road 212. No experience or resume is needed, but a photo ID is required.