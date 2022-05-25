Locals schools stepping up patrols in wake of Texas school shooting

We're learning more about the joint work between police and school districts and how they keep our kids safe day in a day out.

TOLEDO, Ohio — As the nation tries to come to grips with what happened at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday, many districts across the area are increasing security measures as the school year winds down.

"Today [Wednesday] was very subdued, very quiet. Everyone showed up to work today and our students were here in force," said Bedford's superintendent, Dr. Carl Shultz. "So, I'm glad families believed in us and felt comfortable sending their children to school."

School leaders say it gave families, as well as students and teachers, peace of mind coming into school for the day.

"Some staff members reached out right away," said Dr. Shultz. "Some parents reached out right away and thanked the district for the direct communication and for doing it last evening as opposed to this morning because it maybe helped them sleep a little bit knowing that we were already on top of it."

Lake Local Schools joined forces with the Lake Township police department, with the chief saying it gives families a peace of mind to see officers in the schools.

"The school resource officer said he's getting fist bumps from kids that normally maybe don't reach out to him," said Chief Mark Hummer. "I think that there's an appreciation of us allowing a higher comfort level following the events of yesterday by just our mere presence."

Chief Hummer says it was important to be at the schools on a day when parents, teachers and students may be feeling insecure.

"Obviously, we never know if our presence prevents something from happening," said Hummer. "But we're going to make that effort to at least let our community know that the safety of their children is of utmost importance to their police department."

All schools in Monroe County will see more law enforcement in the coming days from local police departments, as well as the sheriff's office.

Bedford's superintendent said this isn't a new concept to them.

"Sometimes it's enough just to reassure everyone that we have many, many protocols in place district-wide," said Dr. Shultz. "I don't want people to believe that we're just reactionary and we start doing things when there's a tragedy. These are obviously disheartening and heartbreaking."

Both the Lake Township police chief and Bedford superintendent, despite representing districts miles away from each other, say one way we can put a stop to senseless shootings is if lawmakers provide more funding to keep students safe.

"Whether it's metal detectors or whatever the community feels will help support. Hiring additional liaison officers, which I would love to do myself, those funds should be in the hands of schools to help fortify and strengthen and train," said Shultz.

Chief Hummer agreed, more funding would go a long way to keep kids safe.

"I would like to see some additional funding come down on the local level for mental health and law enforcement. Because right here is the boots on the ground," said Hummer. "Between our police officers and our mental health professionals, we need to do more to try and prevent this instead of react to it."

Not all school districts agreed that having more officers present in the schools themselves is a good idea.

The superintendent from Perrysburg Schools says adding an increased police presence on school property may have the opposite effect, making students and families more anxious.

But he added officers will be patrolling near school buildings.

And in Tecumseh, school officials say they will be strictly enforcing ID checks for guests who enter during school hours for the rest of the school year.