Legally blind man can see 20/20 vision again and inspires others with his story

Did you know there's a medical device that can help those who are visually impaired see 20/20? A Bryan man is on his fourth pair and now, he's helping others see.

BRYAN, Ohio — More than 280,000 Ohioans are considered legally blind. Luckily for some, there are medical devices available to help correct their vision.

Aside from it being extremely expensive getting a pair of these glasses, which is through the company, 'eSight', Benjamin Murray explained being legally blind comes with a long list of challenges in itself.

"You know, it's hard to think about everyday life when you can't see," 33-year-old Murray said. He was considered legally blind for 26 years.

He was born three-months early, weighing just 1 lb. 10 oz. It wasn't until he was a toddler when his parents knew something was wrong and took him to the pediatrician.

"I remember her saying at the age of four - I'll never forget these words - 'you'll never see like anybody else, you're legally blind,'" Murray said.

He explained he's always been underestimated.

"Folks seem to think that because of my vision issue, I can't do things. Well, I've proved several people wrong."

But it took him a while to get there.

"But the mental side of it was so bad that I didn't want to live anymore," he said. "I felt like I was lost inside this worthless head of mine."

He said time and time again, he's been told 'no.'

"There are things I can't do because I can't see. There are jobs I want, there are things I want to do," explained Murray. "Even with this corrective technology, nobody wants to let me do anything that I have the desire to do."

In 2015, Murray was introduced to 'eSight.' It's a Canadian company that makes electronic eyewear to correct your vision. According to the eSight website, the glasses are equipped with a high definition camera that focuses almost as fast as the human eye and algorithms that stimulate parts of a blind eye that otherwise wouldn't respond to light.

When Murray put them on for the first time, not only did it do its job and allow him to see. It also showed him there's light at the end of the tunnel.

"I feel free when I wear these," Murray said. "And yeah, with this I have 20/20 vision currently."

When he's not wearing them, everything is blurry. The only way he can see something somewhat clear is if it's about an inch away from his face. He walks with a cane and he said he's never been able to do the things he wants to do.

"It's hard for me to see people's faces, the colors of the trees, I always wanted to see the American flag because I love our country," he explained. "And I just want to be normal."

Murray's now on his fifth pair of 'eSight' glasses and it hasn't been a cheap process. The first set was $15,000. He said he wouldn't have them if it weren't for his friends, family and even strangers rallying behind him.

Now, he's wanting to return the favor.

"Know that there is hope, there are people to help. We're here to help you. I'm here to help you."

Murray explained his 'eSight' glasses are not covered through insurance, so he's taking it upon himself to get a petition started to get that changed.