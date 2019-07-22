A woman who went missing in Lake Erie just before sunset Sunday night was found alive Monday morning.

The woman was rescued at 10 a.m. Authorities said they searched for her for 14 hours.

Representatives from the Marblehead station of the U.S. Coast Guard said that the woman's life jacket is what ultimately saved her life.

Boat crews from Coast Guard stations in Marblehead, Toledo and from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources aided in the search, alongside air crews from air stations in Detroit, Traverse City and the Canadian Coast Guard.