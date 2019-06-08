PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Levis Commons submitted an application to the City of Perrysburg for a designated alcoholic-drinking area, called DORA.

If the application is accepted, people would be able to leave bars and restaurants with beer, wine and other spirits to take with them around the center.

Perrysburg Mayor Tom Mackin approved the request and forwarded the application to city council to be reviewed.

According to Hill Partners, which owns Levis Commons, the designated refreshment areas in downtown Toledo and Sylvania have shown that these areas can bring economic benefits, expanded event options, customer convenience and additional initiatives.

A public hearing of the permit application will be reviewed on Sept. 3 at 6:15 p.m.

Once approved, Levis Commons will implement a 30-day roll-out plan to train all participating restaurants, install regulatory signage and increase security staffing.