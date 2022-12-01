Lake Local, Otsego school districts send letters to families regarding impacts of COVID and staffing shortages

This comes as smaller school districts in northwest Ohio are feeling the effects of COVID and staffing.

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A warning tonight from the superintendent of Lake Local Schools: the district is stretched thin.

It comes at a time when smaller school districts in northwest Ohio are feeling the impact of COVID-19 and staffing.

Superintendent Jim Witt explained it could only be a matter of days before the district has to make drastic changes.

In an announcement to families, Witt told district families that Lake Local is "very, very close" to having to close schools because of staffing shortages.

"We're seeing a shortage of available bodies for substitute positions for various reasons," Witt said.

He says the number of students out also continues to climb.

But no matter the reason, changes are possible.

That's why the district is asking parents to have a backup plan in case schools have to close on short notice.

"We know that's difficult, however, we also know the reality of the situation and the human resources problem that's presented to all of us," Witt said.

But Lake isn't the only school district looking at possible changes.

Otsego Schools is now mandating masks inside all buildings until Feb. 7.

Superintendent Adam Koch's email to families reads, in part:

"We do not want to go remote. It's trending that way. We want our kids here in our buildings and learning from our teachers [...] We have to do something. We cannot keep up at this pace."

Meanwhile, some of the staff at Lake Local haven't had their planning periods since before Christmas because they've been filling in when needed.

"They don't have to do that," Witt said. "It's all voluntary, and for me, it's almost like crisis brings out the best in people."