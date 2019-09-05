PORT CLINTON, Ohio — Lake Erie's rising levels are causing a watery mess for people in Port Clinton.

The shoreline is just taking a beating from Lake Erie and the as waves are high and the water is very dangerous.

In fact the rising lake levels have put some spots under water.

From the shoreline to downtown, "high water" signs are all throughout Port Clinton.

The water is so high, businesses including this Mexican restaurant, had to close.

On Jacob Street where several homes are, high water from Lake Erie spilled onto the road and even put someone's front yard underwater.

Folks who live in Port Clinton know when the lake swells, high water is soon to follow.

"I can remember back in 2012 or 2013 we were living on Adams Street all the streets were flooded. We couldn't't get down them. It was knee deep," said Kelly Dombrowsky who lives in Port Clinton.

High water was a problem downtown too. Water spilling onto Perry Street. Some parts of the road had to be closed off to drivers.

"We stopped at Subway over there to get my daughter a Subway sandwich and we couldn't get in there. Don't drive through it," Dombrowsky added.

But some residents accept the fact situations like these, are just the things you go through living off the water.

If anything, drivers should take heed to those high water signs and proceed with caution.