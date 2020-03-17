TOLEDO, Ohio — Jūpmode is teaming up with the United Way of Greater Toledo to bring relief to those impacted by the coronavirus.
Proceeds from the company's new "United We're Strong" community shirt sale will benefit local people in need through the United Way Emergency Response Fund.
The fund was established by the United Way of Greater Toledo to contribute things like student meals, basic health needs, financials stability and potential needs in the future, during a time when many people across the state are searching for resources.
Jūpmode is no stranger to community involvement. Last year, Jūpmode sold four different community shirts that raised more than $5,000 between four different community organizations, including the Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity.
Already in 2020 a community shirt was designed was for The Ability Center's 100th anniversary.
"United We're Strong" shirts run at $24 a piece. You can order yours online by clicking here.
RELATED: Jupmode community shirts promote local pride, raise money for local organizations
RELATED: Impacted by statewide closures? Here are some resources that can help
RELATED: United Way to help provide daily meals for Findlay students through statewide school closures
Facts not fear: Putting COVID-19 into context
WTOL 11’s coverage of the coronavirus is rooted in Facts, not Fear. Visit wtol.com/coronavirus for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world here. Have a question? Text it to us at 419-248-1100.
Protect yourself from coronavirus
- Cover: Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.
- Dispose: Throw used tissues in a lined can.
- Wash hands: Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing; going to the bathroom; and before eating or preparing food.
- Hand sanitizer: If soap and water are not readily available, use and alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol, covering all surfaces of your hands and rubbing them together until they feel dry.
- Avoid touching: Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.