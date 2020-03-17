TOLEDO, Ohio — Jūpmode is teaming up with the United Way of Greater Toledo to bring relief to those impacted by the coronavirus.

Proceeds from the company's new "United We're Strong" community shirt sale will benefit local people in need through the United Way Emergency Response Fund.

The fund was established by the United Way of Greater Toledo to contribute things like student meals, basic health needs, financials stability and potential needs in the future, during a time when many people across the state are searching for resources.

Jūpmode is no stranger to community involvement. Last year, Jūpmode sold four different community shirts that raised more than $5,000 between four different community organizations, including the Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity.

Already in 2020 a community shirt was designed was for The Ability Center's 100th anniversary.

Jūpmode Everyone could use a little help right now. Let us help you raise fu... nds! If you're looking for a way to fundraise during this time, consider doing your own t-shirt sale on Jupmode Supply. Jupmodesupply.com is our sister website that provides a way for organizations or individuals to sell their custom apparel online.

"United We're Strong" shirts run at $24 a piece. You can order yours online by clicking here.

