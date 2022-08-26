Two homes break ground Friday in Junction neighborhood ongoing revitalization

The Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity and Junction Coalition partnered together for the central Toledo homes, which are part of a larger 15-home project.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Junction neighborhood in central Toledo broke ground for two new houses Friday that are a part of a larger, $3 million 15-house project.

The groundbreaking on Belmont Avenue was a partnership between the Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity and The Junction Coalition and a start to the project that will encompass a six-block radius including Lucas and Vance streets.

The Junction Coalition's Executive Director, Alicia Smith, said there is a new song to be heard.

"Investment in disinvested communities, so we're no longer singing the tune of, 'What about us?'" Smith said. "We're now singing the tune of, 'it is us and our time, let's do it together.'"

She said efforts like this to revitalize the Junction community are about more than just houses. It's also about building community wealth and educating homeowners on how to keep and maintain their residences.

The team at Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity is building the two new homes. Executive Director Michael McIntyre said he sees the potential in the area despite its negative reputation.

"We're right here next to downtown, it's a tremendous gateway," he said. "Soon, the construction will be completed so people can easily navigate into the Warehouse District that's had a lot of revitalization over the last few years."

The Junction Neighborhood Master Plan began about two years ago and has worked with local organizations on dozens of roof replacements, performed 10 home-rescue projects by bringing them up to code and held neighborhood cleanups.

The program also built an outdoor amphitheater at Junction Park off Junction and Nebraska avenues, which Smith said helps celebrate culture. McIntyre sees it as an economic boost too.

"We're doing that through the housing initiative and our partners to support habitat's work, to drive up home values in the community," he said.

Tresser Boles is one of the future homeowners who came back to the area not long ago. She grew up in the neighborhood and said her return feels nostalgic.