Islamic Center of Greater Toledo releases statement regarding Beirut's explosion

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Islamic Center of Greater Toledo released an emotional statement regarding the explosion that rocket Beirut Thursday.

More than 70 people were killed and 3,000 injured during the massive explosion that flattened much of the city's port and damaged several buildings, according to the Associated Press.

"We, at the Islamic Center of Greater Toledo, offer our deepest sympathy to the people of Lebanon on the tragic loss of lives, injuries and massive devastation resulting from the epic scale explosion that happened in Beirut today (Tuesday).

We are shocked, pained and we weep for all those who have been touched by this unspeakable tragedy during this extremely difficult time.

We are also utterly saddened at the terrible human loss incurred and the excruciating anguish that has ensued. May God Almighty ease their suffering and grant them patience.

At this hour of grief, we stand firmly with our brothers and sisters in Lebanon and hope that the people will overcome this calamity with their faithful spirit of optimism and resilience.

Ya Mujeeb, Ya Kareem!" the stament read.

The explosion took place as Lebanon deals with the coronavirus outbreak and an economic crisis.