Invasive, destructive spotted lanternfly reported in Cuyahoga County

Ohio Department of Agriculture plant health chief Dan Kenny says despite only two sightings in the state so far, people should still take the insect seriously.

OHIO, USA — The Ohio Department of Agriculture is warning residents to report a new insect that could do damage to crops and growers.

A population of the invasive spotted lanternfly (SLF) was found on the east side of Cleveland in late August.

Officials say the SLF is a great concern to the grape and wine industry. The insect is fond of grapevines, fruit trees, hops, blueberry, oak, pine, poplar, and walnut. Both adults and nymphs feed on stems and leaves, causing sap bleeding and reduced photosynthesis, which can eventually kill the plant.

"The population can get really high," ODA plant health chief Dan Kenny said, "so you have thousands of these spotted lanternflies that are basically sucking the juice out of the plants themselves."

Now through November is the best time to spot the SLF because it is in its most recognizable stages as a colorful winged adult plant hopper.